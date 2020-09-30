Michigan gets $80 million to continue battling opioid epidemic

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is getting $80 million in federal funding to help fight the opioid epidemic.

That money includes more than $36 million from a new grant and more than $43 million for an existing grant. It will be used to support prevention, treatment, and harm reduction services.

State health officials say the opioid crisis has gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls to emergency medical services for opioid overdose 22% higher from April to July 2020 than during the same period in 2019.

There’s help available for anyone struggling with opioid addiction at michigan.gov/opioids. The website has information about task force town halls, including one covering mid-Michigan, happening this Friday.

There’s also information about addiction treatment options and a drug abuse hotline.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.