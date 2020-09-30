Advertisement

More rain

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A front moving across the state today will keep us under mostly cloudy to overcast skies and bring more rain. We’ll have scattered showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s. Isolated storms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Winds will shift from the SW to W at 10-15mph, with gusts to the mid 20s.

Tonight we’ll get a brief break in the showers with skies turning partly cloudy. Winds will drop to 10mph out of the SW with low temps in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be another cooler day with highs only in the mid and upper 50s. Although you might see some sun in the morning, the afternoon will feature more clouds plus scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves through. That front shifts our winds to the north, helping to bring in colder air.

Friday and Saturday morning we have a good shot at frost with temps in the 30s, and the afternoon highs will only be around 50!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

