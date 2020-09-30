Advertisement

Reward doubles for Saginaw County man 2 weeks after he was last seen

87-year-old Karl Marker was last seen Sept. 17
Karl Adam Marker
Karl Adam Marker(MSP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a missing 87-year-old Saginaw County man has doubled the reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Karl Marker’s family announced Wednesday that the reward is increasing to $5,000. Family members are hopeful that hunters will find some clues when they enter the woods on Thursday for the opening day of deer season.

Marker was last seen Sept. 17 leaving his Kochville Township home to visit the Fashion Square Mall. He was supposed to return within an hour, but he hasn’t been seen since.

Marker, who suffers from dementia, was driving a tan or silver 2011 GMC Savanna van with license plate number AUY500. He is 5-foot-7 and 185 wearing blue pants and a tan jacket.

Marker and his wife of 65 years have five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, many of whom continue actively searching for him. The family confers daily with Michigan State Police for updates on the search.

Anyone with information on where Marker should call 911 or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

