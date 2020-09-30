Advertisement

Saginaw County health officials urge trick-or-treaters to weigh risks in advance

Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.
Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.(KSWB via CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Trick-or-treating will be allowed on Halloween this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic, but the Saginaw County Health Department is asking families to consider a simple question.

Is trick-or-treating really worth the risk this fall?

The health department likened the decision of whether little ghouls and goblins should go door-to-door collecting treats to parents' decision of whether to send their children back to school this fall. Health officials say the decision should be made considering family dynamics and health history.

Other considerations include whether neighbors are wearing proper face coverings and practicing social distancing or whether kids are responsible enough to keep their face coverings on.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation last week against trick-or-treating, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will allow it to continue this year with some guidelines.

The health department says risks of coronavirus exposure increase anytime people leave their homes. The risks of trick-or-treating are different in neighborhoods that attract large throngs of children and alternative activities may be possible this year.

State health officials offered the following tips for children and their parents:

  • Talk with children before Halloween about the changes in trick-or-treating and why they are necessary.
  • Don’t take part in trick-or-treating if anyone in the household recently tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Instruct children about social distancing guidelines and the importance of remaining six feet from others.
  • Only trick-or-treat with people from the same household and avoid congregating in large groups.
  • Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth, but costume masks don’t count.
  • Consider a neighborhood costume parade rather than going door-to-door.

Common coronavirus safety measures also should be followed, such as staying home with any symptoms of the illness and using hand sanitizer often during the night.

Homeowners passing out Halloween candy are asked to use the following health and safety measures:

  • Use tape to mark lines six feet apart leading to the door where candy is being passed out.
  • Put a table between people giving out and receiving candy -- and disinfect the table often.
  • Consider passing out candy in an open space rather than bringing people to the door.
  • Don’t pass out candy if anyone in the household has an active case of COVID-19.

For anyone planning Halloween parties, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s updated order on capacity limits remains in effect. Indoor residential gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people not from the same household or 20 people per 1,000 square feet at commercial event venues.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people at residences or 30 people per 1,000 square feet at outdoor commercial event venues.

Everyone at parties is required to wear a mask or face covering under Whitmer’s orders. Food and party favors should be set out individually to prevent cross contamination.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

Health

Acid reflux drugs and memory problems

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy may sometimes experience acid reflux, a burning sensation that starts in the stomach, and moves up into the chest and esophagus. Now, a new study suggests that medicine taken to relieve acid reflux could cause other side effects.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

Latest News

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.