Shiawassee County jobs market booming, despite historic unemployment rate earlier this year

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - If you’re looking for a job, and one with good pay and benefits, Shiawassee County is the place to look.

“I’ve been doing this job in Shiawassee County for over 18 years. This is the hottest job market I’ve seen in my entire career,” said Justin Horvath, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO.

The state was practically shut down for months, millions of people were without jobs, and companies folded because of COVID-19.

And this is happening in our own backyard?

“What’s happened, as things have reopened, those businesses are up and operating again and they’re ready to get back at it and they need people to do it,” Horvath said.

According to a report out by personal finance tech company MoneyGeek, Michigan ranks number 1 in the country for job recovery. 1.2 million jobs were lost between February and April this year. 72% of those jobs have been recovered.

But what we’re seeing in Shiawassee County is simply more jobs being added. More jobs means more growth. Demand is up for products and services, meaning the economy is doing pretty good, at least locally.

“They have made a decision essentially to fight back against the virus. They’re not going to be closed, they want to be successful, they want to keep investing and creating jobs in the community,” he added.

All sectors are hiring. Retail, skilled trades, manufacturing, hospitality and many others. But because of the stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, filling the jobs has been a bit more challenging, until now.

“They’re paying more money. They’re looking at bonuses. They’re looking at improving the benefits packages and being more flexible in terms of hours. That’s great. That’s what we want. We want to raise the quality of life in this county with better paying jobs and this is helping to achieve that,” he said.

Job seekers are encouraged to check out social media pages of companies, company web sites and pay attention to signage on buildings or property, indicating a company is hiring.

