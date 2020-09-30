U of M-Flint economist: Lear Corp. hiring a sign economy is rebounding

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lear Corp. plant in Flint sat vacant for a number of years. Come December 2018 when hiring began, a rebirth of manufacturing in the vehicle city also began -- one that is continuing to grow today, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“The fact that a company like that is hiring, rapidly hiring is an encouraging sign because when there’s a severe recession especially the covid recession, buying things like automobiles are the first things people cut back on,” said University of Michigan-Flint Economics Professor Chris Douglas.

The Lear plant helps manufacture seats for General Motor’s heavy duty pickup trucks. In recent months despite being shut down for two months, truck production has been over 1,000 units per day.

“You’re talking $70,000-$80,000 trucks, so people are buying those. Either they’re private citizens who feel secure enough about the economy to pump out that kind of money to buy a truck, or they’re work trucks which is a good sign for things like the construction industry and the contracting industry,” Douglas said.

Douglas said the trajectory of the manufacturing industry at least locally, looks to be heading in a forward direction provided we don’t hit another bump in the road.

“I think the trend continues assuming that covid doesn’t get worse. So if covid really flares up and people try to shut down the economy again, all bets are off,” he added.

The Lear plant in Flint was completed in August 2018. Hiring began December of that year. It had been 30 years since brick and mortar manufacturing was erected in Flint.

“It’s good to see the Buick City site being redeveloped. It’s always a tricky thing to do to redevelop these brown field sites,” he said.

Lear is hiring for 30-50 full time workers.

Starting pay is $13.65/hr with benefits after 90 days.

A high school diploma or equivalent is required.

Applicant should submit resumes to Flintjobs@lear.com

