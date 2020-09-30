Advertisement

Whitmer signs $62 billion Michigan budget a day before it begins

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's $62 billion 2020-2021 budget.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's $62 billion 2020-2021 budget.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan’s $62 billion 2020-2021 budget on Wednesday, a day before it takes effect on Oct. 1.

The budget makes no cuts to K-12 or higher education and local governments below their spending levels in the current state budget.

Whitmer said the new spending plan also boosts many of her priorities, including the $30 million Michigan Reconnect free college tuition program and funding for the $12.6 million Healthy Mom, Healthy Babies pregnancy program.

“While this budget faced many challenges along the way amidst a global pandemic, I am pleased that we were able to come together and produce a budget that funds the programs and services that matter most to our residents,” Whitmer said. “This has not been easy, but in the end the executive and legislative branches of government worked together to do what is expected and demanded of us and we now have a budget that will serve Michigan well.”

Other highlights of the new budget include:

  • $161 million additional for schools to pay increased costs of providing education during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • $135 million to continue a $2 per hour hazard pay wage increase for direct health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • $100 million for Michigan Economic Development Corp. business attraction efforts.
  • $28.7 million for the Going PRO program, which helps defray businesses' costs in training workers in high demand skills.
  • $26 million to expand access to child care services.
  • $20 million to support nursing homes facing cost increases.
  • $20 million to improve access and care and Michigan’s psychiatric hospitals.
  • $15 million for the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
  • $14.3 million to expand broadband internet access statewide.
  • $10 million to support foster families and keep children out of congregate care homes.
  • $7 million to add more Michigan State Police troopers.
  • $5.7 million for literacy coaches and additional training for educators on literacy learning.
  • $5.6 million to students' mental health needs.
  • $5 million to attract and retain first-year teachers.
  • $4.2 million to implement crisis intervention and de-escalation training recommendations for police.
  • $3 million for a statewide pre-apprenticeship program to encourage students to consider skilled trades careers.
  • Funding for $500 hazard pay bonuses for teachers and $250 for support staff.
  • $2.5 million for mental health services for first responders.
  • $2 million for additional education support for vulnerable students learning remotely.
  • $2 million for Detroit Public TV to foster early childhood learning initiatives.
  • $2 million for the Lead Poisoning Prevention Fund.
  • $1 million to forgive school meal debts.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Whitmer, 10 other governors issue call for peaceful transition of power

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The coalition of 11 Democrat governors also pledged to count all legal votes cast.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 1,000+ for second time in September

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 124,687.

Local

Reward doubles for Saginaw County man 2 weeks after he was last seen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Karl Marker’s family announced Wednesday that the reward is increasing to $5,000.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County health officials urge trick-or-treaters to weigh risks in advance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Is trick-or-treating really worth the risk this fall?

Latest News

Crime

Police chief: 11-year-old’s shooting may be accidental after kids found gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Investigators now believe kids found a gun at their home in the 600 block of Crawford Street on Tuesday afternoon and were playing with it when the shooting happened.

State

MDOT to motorists: Slow down in construction zones and protect workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
While roads have been quieter than usual with many people working from home, MDOT says roads are actually becoming more dangerous.

State

Michigan gets $80 million to continue battling opioid epidemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It will be used to support prevention, treatment, and harm reduction services.

State

Enbridge releases Great Lakes Tunnel Project construction animation video

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Placed below the lakebed, the proposed tunnel project would house a replacement segment of Line 5.

News

Bill sent to Whitmer would lengthen bonds for dam repairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The legislation would extend, from 10 years to 40 years, the maximum maturity date of bonds issued to pay for lake-level control projects.

News

CMU seniors not happy about the university replacing 2021 spring break

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
CMU replaced 2021 spring break with “wellness days”