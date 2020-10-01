Advertisement

Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.
FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

The company said Thursday it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. Carnival said it will focus its initial return to operations on those two ports, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

Carnival’s announcement came a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31. The no-sail order, initially issued in March, had been set to expire on Sept. 30.

“Recent passenger voyages in foreign countries continue to have outbreaks, despite cruise ship operators having extensive health and safety protocols,” the CDC said. It noted cruise ships force people to share spaces that are more crowded than typical urban settings.

The CDC said it knows of 3,689 reported coronavirus cases and 41 deaths linked to cruises in U.S. waters between March and September. The agency said that is likely an undercount.

Even before the CDC announced its decision, the cruise industry had voluntarily suspended U.S. sailings through Oct. 31. Last week, the industry announced new safety plans, including COVID testing for all passengers and crew before boarding.

Carnival rival Norwegian Cruise Line said Thursday that it hasn’t canceled any scheduled cruises and remains optimistic it can resume U.S. operations soon. Norwegian is listing November cruises from Florida to the Bahamas and New York to Bermuda on its website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

National

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

Latest News

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

News

MI Supreme Court rules governor's emergency orders unconstitutional

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

News

Man killed, FBI agent wounded in suburban Detroit shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man was killed and an FBI agent injured by gunfire in a suburban Detroit restaurant parking lot.

State

Voters consider adding tech devices to search warrant rule

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan voters are being asked to amend the state constitution by requiring a search warrant before police examine a wireless phone or other electronic devices.