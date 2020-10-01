Advertisement

Michigan reports nearly 900 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths Thursday

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported nearly 900 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday and the third straight day of more than 10 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 125,578. That is the second daily increase near 900 this week after 1,054 cases were reported Wednesday and 898 on Tuesday.

Nineteen more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday for a statewide total of 6,781. Thursday was the third straight day with more than 10 coronavirus deaths, which is the first time that has happened since the first three days of September.

More than half of the deaths reported Thursday -- 11 -- came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Genesee County reported 62 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is its highest daily increase since April 21. The county has seen 48 or more new cases on four out of the past seven days.

Coronavirus testing reached a high for the week on Wednesday at nearly 36,000. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly on Wednesday to 3.35%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased for the third straight day Thursday to 685. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators decreased by eight to 67 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by 19 to 171.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 3,918 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,838 cases, 136 deaths and 1,776 patients recovered, which is an increase of 40 cases and six recoveries.
  • Arenac, 66 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 941 cases, 51 deaths and 756 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Clare, 105 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 95 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 258 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Huron, 189 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Iosco, 191 cases, 12 deaths and 116 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Isabella, 645 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Lapeer, 541 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Midland, 536 cases, 11 deaths and 444 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 53 cases, five deaths and 40 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 25 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Roscommon, 83 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 145 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 499 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Tuscola, 449 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

Latest News

National

Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

National

Titans' outbreak now 18, with Bills' game possibly at risk

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return.

Coronavirus

The president has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The President has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Coronavirus

Whitmer’s coronavirus orders will stay for now despite Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She plans to continue many orders beyond 21 days “under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling."