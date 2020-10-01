Michigan reports nearly 900 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported nearly 900 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday and the third straight day of more than 10 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 125,578. That is the second daily increase near 900 this week after 1,054 cases were reported Wednesday and 898 on Tuesday.

Nineteen more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday for a statewide total of 6,781. Thursday was the third straight day with more than 10 coronavirus deaths, which is the first time that has happened since the first three days of September.

More than half of the deaths reported Thursday -- 11 -- came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Genesee County reported 62 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is its highest daily increase since April 21. The county has seen 48 or more new cases on four out of the past seven days.

Coronavirus testing reached a high for the week on Wednesday at nearly 36,000. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly on Wednesday to 3.35%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased for the third straight day Thursday to 685. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators decreased by eight to 67 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by 19 to 171.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 3,918 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases.

Saginaw, 2,838 cases, 136 deaths and 1,776 patients recovered, which is an increase of 40 cases and six recoveries.

Arenac, 66 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 941 cases, 51 deaths and 756 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases.

Clare, 105 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 95 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 258 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 189 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 191 cases, 12 deaths and 116 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 645 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Lapeer, 541 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Midland, 536 cases, 11 deaths and 444 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Ogemaw, 53 cases, five deaths and 40 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 25 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 83 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 145 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 499 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Tuscola, 449 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

