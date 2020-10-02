3 Great Lakes Bay Region businesses cited for coronavirus violations

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three businesses in the Great Lakes Bay Region are among 10 cited for failing to protect workers from coronavirus.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the citations on Friday morning for serious violations related to COVID-19 workplace guidelines for employers. The violations included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and coronavirus preparedness plans.

The Great Lakes Bay Region businesses and their violations include:

Hertz at MBS International Airport ($6,300 fine) -- lack of COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, failure to install physical barriers at service counters, failure to conduct daily health screenings and failure to require facial coverings for employees.

Cops and Doughnuts in Bay City ($1,500 fine) -- lack of COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, failure to train employees on the illness, failure to test employees daily, failure to place posters in the employees' languages about staying home when sick and washing hands, not enforcing social distancing and assuming customers not wearing a mask had a medical condition.

Saginaw Housing Commission ($500 fine) -- failure to conduct daily health screenings and failure to clean or disinfect high-touch surfaces and equipment.

MIOSHA inspected each business after receiving complaints and they each have 15 business days to appeal. They can receive a 50% discount on fines by agreeing to fix the violations by a date noted on their citations without filing an appeal.

Click here to see expectations for Michigan businesses to prevent coronavirus spread.

