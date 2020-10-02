49-year-old accused of meeting Mid-Michigan boys on Grindr for inappropriate activity

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is facing 11 charges after he allegedly used the dating app Grindr to meet young boys for inappropriate activity in two Mid-Michigan counties.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office charged the suspect with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The suspect, who is not being identified because he hasn’t been arraigned, remains in custody at the Clare County Jail to face a judge for the new charges and a trial in Clare County on unrelated sex charges.

Investigators say the suspect contacted young boys under age 15 from Roscommon and Shiawassee counties on Grindr and formed relationships online. He is accused of meeting one of the boys in person and engaging in inappropriate activity in Shiawassee County.

Michigan State Police served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Houghton Lake, where they allegedly found electronic devices with evidence of child sexually abusive activity and other evidence of first-degree criminal sexual conduct that occurred in Shiawassee County.

The suspect is facing more charges in Clare County from separate incidents. In May, the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the following crimes:

Sodomy.

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person age 13 to 15.

Accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The suspect faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges in Clare County.

