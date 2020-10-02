Advertisement

Amazon to build facility in Buena Vista Township

Warehouse will create more than 100 jobs when completed in 2021
Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon Fulfillment Center(WTVG)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Amazon could bring more than 100 jobs to Mid-Michigan as it looks to build a warehouse in the region.

The company is looking at land in Buena Vista Township near I-75. Township officials did not want to comment on the project, which has yet to be announced, but Amazon confirmed plans for construction late Friday afternoon.

An Amazon representative said the company wants to build the Buena Vista Township facility. He expects construction to be completed and operations to launch sometime in 2021.

Andre Woodson of Amazon said there will be over 100 job opportunities, including full-time and part-time positions. All associates would be eligible for Amazon’s minimum pay of at least $15 an hour, along with a variety of benefits packages.

Amazon has been growing its company presence in Southeast Michigan, but now it appears the e-commerce giant is looking north.

One possibility is land next to the FedEx distribution facility just east of I-75, which opened four years ago. Township officials did want to comment on the possibility of Amazon building there or on another piece of property in the Buena Vista Commerce Centre, which is home to several industrial companies and businesses.

If Amazon builds in Buena Vista, it would be the company’s most northern location in Michigan. Amazon has fulfillment and sorting centers and delivery stations in southeast and southwest Michigan. The company has about 13,500 employees in the state.

Just a few weeks ago, the company announced that it is hiring an additional 100,000 people for opportunities throughout the U.S. and Canada, and listed Michigan as one of the states with the most openings.

