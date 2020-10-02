Appeals court will take Michigan absentee ballot dispute next week

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A controversy over absentee ballots is on a fast track at the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The court said a three-judge panel will meet Oct. 9 but will rely on legal briefs and not hear arguments.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is appealing an order that requires the counting of absentee ballots long after Election Day.

A judge says ballots can be counted if postmarked by Nov. 2 and delivered within 14 days after the Nov. 3 election. Judge Cynthia Stephens pointed to mail delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislature intervened in the case after Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both Democrats, said they would not fight the decision.

