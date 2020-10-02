Advertisement

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential nominee had planned on traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to talk about the economy on Friday morning. His trip was delayed by several hours as he awaited the test results.

He was tested for the virus after attending Tuesday’s debate with President Donald Trump. The president said early Friday that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus.

Biden spent much of the spring and early summer close to his Wilmington, Delaware, home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But he’s stepped up his travel in the final stretch of the campaign, while still taking heed of public health guidelines.

He regularly wears a mask in public, something that Trump taunted Biden for during this week’s debate. And he mostly appears in front of small, socially distanced crowds.

During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

National

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

Latest News

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

News

MI Supreme Court rules governor's emergency orders unconstitutional

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

News

Man killed, FBI agent wounded in suburban Detroit shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man was killed and an FBI agent injured by gunfire in a suburban Detroit restaurant parking lot.

State

Voters consider adding tech devices to search warrant rule

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan voters are being asked to amend the state constitution by requiring a search warrant before police examine a wireless phone or other electronic devices.