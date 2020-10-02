Cold weather sticking around

A trough lingering across the area will keep our winds out of the NW at around 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph along the lake. We’ll have some sun but also some clouds, especially this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as lake effect bands will work their way across the state today, but the most likely area to see scattered rain will be in the thumb.

It’s cold today! Many started this morning in the 30s and we’ll only be around 50 this afternoon. Our normal high is 65! Tonight we’ll fall again to the 30s, even some upper 20s north and inland, so make sure to cover your plants or bring them inside as frost is expected.

Partly cloudy skies tonight give way to some sun tomorrow morning before clouds return. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow and particularly Sunday. Saturday and Sunday we’ll have highs around 50 degrees.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.