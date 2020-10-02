Flint developers get $2.8 million to create nearly 100 new apartment units

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pair of developers are receiving state tax credits for two projects that will create nearly 100 new apartments in Flint.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded nearly $2.8 million in tax credits for the projects from a program that helps create and rehabilitate rental properties in urban and rural areas. A total of 17 projects statewide will receive $17.8 million from the program.

Communities First Inc. and RAD Conversion Specialists are receiving $1.3 million for the Grand On University apartments, which will create 48 new living units.

Norstar Development and the Flint Housing Commission will receive just under $1.5 million for the Clark Commons II project, which will create 48 new apartment units.

“By investing in affordable housing we’re doing more than just putting a roof over a family’s head, we’re building stronger communitiesn,” said Jeff Donofrio, MSHDA board chairman and director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

