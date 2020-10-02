JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

The third cool front of the week brought more shower activity to Mid-Michigan Thursday. A few thunderstorms popped-up as well. Some of the storms produced brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and even some small hail. All the while, chillier air was funneling into our area from the north. Things will quiet down for the overnight period. With partly cloudy skies and a north-northwesterly wind, low temperatures will settle into the middle 30s. North of the Saginaw Bay, a few spots could dip to around the freezing mark.

As the chillier air continues to move in overhead, it is sure to stir up a good bit of cloud cover for Friday. Overall, we will see partly sunny skies at times, but at other times some thicker clouds will still spit out a few drops of rain. The best chance of showers Friday will be across the Thumb region and near Lake Huron. High temperatures for the day will range from the lower, to middle 50s. Friday night’s temperatures will likely fall through the 30s once again.

Temperatures for the weekend really won’t be too much different. Lower, to middle 50s will be the rule for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Saturday still looks to be the “Pick-Day” of the weekend with partly sunny skies expected, and with most of us staying dry. For Sunday, some rain showers will make a move back into the ABC12 viewing area from the west. Right now it looks like the southern parts of our area will see the lion’s share of the showers, while the northern parts might even be able to squeeze in a hint of sunshine during the day. - JR