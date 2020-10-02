Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The third cool front of the week brought more shower activity to Mid-Michigan Thursday.  A few thunderstorms popped-up as well.  Some of the storms produced brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and even some small hail.  All the while, chillier air was funneling into our area from the north.  Things will quiet down for the overnight period.  With partly cloudy skies and a north-northwesterly wind, low temperatures will settle into the middle 30s.  North of the Saginaw Bay, a few spots could dip to around the freezing mark.

As the chillier air continues to  move in overhead, it is sure to stir up a good bit of cloud cover for Friday.  Overall, we will see partly sunny skies at times, but at other times some thicker clouds will still spit out a few drops of rain.  The best chance of showers Friday will be across the Thumb region and near Lake Huron.  High temperatures for the day will range from the lower, to middle 50s.  Friday night’s temperatures will likely fall through the 30s once again.

Temperatures for the weekend really won’t be too much different.  Lower, to middle 50s will be the rule for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.  Saturday still looks to be the “Pick-Day” of the weekend with partly sunny skies expected, and with most of us staying dry.  For Sunday, some rain showers will make a move back into the ABC12 viewing area from the west.  Right now it looks like the southern parts of our area will see the lion’s share of the showers, while the northern parts might even be able to squeeze in a hint of sunshine during the day. - JR

Latest News

Forecast

Staying cool this weekend with some rain chances

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
We’ve made it to the first weekend of October and our stretch of cooler than normal temperatures is set to continue the next several days with some shower chances returning to the forecast as well.

Forecast

Staying cool this weekend with some rain chances

Updated: 11 hours ago
Staying cool this weekend with some rain chances

Forecast

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Frost in the morning ... Rain in the Evening ...

Forecast

JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Updated: 20 hours ago
Expect a Cold Start to Your Saturday...

Forecast

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Frost / Freeze Conditions Overnight...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Friday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Frost Advisory / Freeze Warnings are in Effect...

State

Oct. 2 brings snow to parts of Upper Michigan

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township recorded 0.6″ of snow as of 10:06 a.m.

Forecast

Cold weather sticking around

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cold weather is staying with us.

Forecast

WJRT October 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
WJRT October 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
Chilly Air for a While...