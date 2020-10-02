McLaren Flint hospital offering 150 free mammograms in October

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, McLaren Flint hospital is working to ensure every woman in Mid-Michigan has access to vital and potentially live-saving mammograms this year.

“This is for women who are uninsured and may not have access to them otherwise,” said Missy Smith of the McLaren Flint Foundation.

Technology for 3-D mammograms has been saving lives for years and the McLaren Flint Foundation is working with community partners like the Flint Firebirds to offer 150 free mammograms to women most at risk.

“These 150 free exams are being offered to women who are uninsured, over 40, or have a family history of breast cancer and are high risk,” Smith said.

Fundraisers will allow these screenings to happen during October, which is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Everyone deserves a chance at a healthy life,” Smith said. “Everyone deserves access to health care and access to getting their breast exams done so they can get detected early.”

Smith said mammograms are necessary if women don’t feel like they are, because early detection can be the difference between life and death.

“If you catch something in a Stage 1 instead of a Stage 4, the chances at being able to get treatment and it working is better,” she said.

See the foundation’s website for more information about how to sign up.

