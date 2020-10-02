Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 800 for first time since Monday

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer than 800 new coronavirus cases on Friday for the first time in five days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 780 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 126,358. That is the smallest daily increase since Sunday and Monday, when the state reported an average of 654 new cases each day.

Seven more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Friday for a statewide total of 6,788. That is the first daily death total below 10 since Monday, as well.

Genesee County passed a major milestone Friday with more than 4,000 coronavirus cases. Thursday was the fourth day out of seven with more than 50 new cases reported, pushing the county’s total to 4,015.

A total of 97 new cases were reported from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday. Genesee County moved to the second highest risk level for coronavirus spread on the MI Safe Start map, but the county remains at Phase 4 of coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus testing reached a high for the week on Thursday at more than 39,000. The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly on Thursday to 3.06%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased for the fourth straight day Thursday to 692. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators decreased by five to 62 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care decreased by seven to 164.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

  • Genesee, 4,015 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 97 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,851 cases, 137 deaths and 1,776 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.
  • Arenac, 67 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 944 cases, 51 deaths and 763 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and seven recoveries.
  • Clare, 106 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 97 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gratiot, 259 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Huron, 189 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and 23 recoveries.
  • Iosco, 194 cases, 12 deaths and 116 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Isabella, 648 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Lapeer, 543 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Midland, 536 cases, 11 deaths and 478 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and 34 recoveries.
  • Ogemaw, 53 cases, five deaths and 40 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 25 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 84 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Sanilac, 147 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 508 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Tuscola, 455 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

