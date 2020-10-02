Advertisement

More restrictions: Upper Peninsula moves backward to Phase 4 of MI Safe Start plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Upper Peninsula will face tougher coronavirus restrictions after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved the region back to Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan.

Whitmer cited a continued increase in coronavirus activity in the U.P. for the move backward. Her order takes effect on Oct. 9, but she encourages everyone in northern Michigan to begin implementing tougher practices now to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“After seeing the increase in cases in the U.P. region over the past several weeks and consulting with medical experts, I have decided to take action to protect U.P. families and move the region back a phase,” Whitmer said. “I know this is hard. I know it will be an adjustment. But we can’t let our guard down.”

The move to Phase 4 means the following orders will take effect:

  • Everyone in the Upper Peninsula who can work remotely must do so.
  • Schools will be required to enforce tougher orders for staff and students to wear masks.
  • Limits on gatherings will decrease to match what has been in place for much of the Lower Peninsula, which is 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
  • Capacity for stores and indoor facilities moves back to 25% of the rated capacity with a limit of 20 people per 1,000 square feet of space and no more than 500 people in any enclosed area.

The Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula moved to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan in June, which gave them fewer coronavirus restrictions. Coronavirus activity there was well below much of the Lower Peninsula from March to late June.

Whitmer said coronavirus numbers across the Upper Peninsula began increasing through the summer months before a sharp increase started around mid-September. She said the Upper Peninsula’s coronavirus numbers now are some of the most concerning in Michigan.

The MI Safe Start map shows the region is seeing an average of 283 new coronavirus cases per million people every day and 5.1% of coronavirus diagnostic tests coming back positive.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

Latest News

National

Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

National

Titans' outbreak now 18, with Bills' game possibly at risk

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return.

Coronavirus

The president has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The President has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Coronavirus

Whitmer’s coronavirus orders will stay for now despite Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She plans to continue many orders beyond 21 days “under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling."