Oct. 2 brings snow to parts of Upper Michigan

The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township recorded 0.6″ of snow as of 10:06 a.m.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Parts of Upper Michigan got a small taste of winter Friday morning.

Light snow showers fell across the north wind belts overnight and into the early daylight hours Friday. The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township recorded 0.6″ of snow as of 10:06 a.m. The first measurable snow is typically recorded at the local NWS office around Oct. 15.

Painesdale, in Houghton County, reported 0.8″ of snow as of 9:15 a.m.

Meteorologist Jennifer Perez shared an early morning view from the TV6 studio carport.

