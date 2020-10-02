Police ask for help finding 14-year-old missing for a month

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a month ago.

Genesee Township police say Arielle Johnson ran away from her home in the Pineview Estates mobile home park on Aug. 30 and she has not returned home.

Johnson is about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Genesee Township Police Department at 810-640-2000 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.