Police hunt for ‘monsters’ in 3 deaths; 6-year-old a victim

WARREN, Mich. (AP) - Police suspect drugs were at the root of three killings, including the death of a 6-year-old suburban Detroit boy.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer hopes federal authorities join the case and seek the death penalty. Michigan doesn’t have the death penalty for murder. No arrests have been made.

Detroit police found a man’s body in a burned-out car Thursday. Investigators contacted Warren police to notify the man’s family. Police then found the bodies of the boy and a 28-year-old woman in the basement of a home.

Dwyer says only “monsters and godless creatures” would kill a boy execution-style.

