Reformed Mid-Michigan white supremacist condemns racism and urges change

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/01/2020) - It’s a belief that brings racism to life. White supremacy is not only thinking white people are superior to other races, but it also encourages white dominance in all parts of society.

That conversation is making headlines after President Donald Trump was given an opportunity to boldly denounce such groups, but failed to clearly do so.

“You just condemn white supremacy period. You condemn fascism, and you say right now that I will take every stance I can as a President to make sure that these things do not happen in the streets of the United States," Ryan LoRee said.

LoRee is someone who’s been on the inside of a white supremacy group and chose to get out.

“I joined a gang. I got into some trouble. It’s called the Rollingwood Skins. It was an organization that had ties to the national socialist movement.”

LoRee uses his story to connect with others, not shying away from his past. When he was young, he was recruited.

“I was very ignorant at that time of my life. I wasn’t open to learning about new things and new cultures. You don’t think about those things. You’re not open to those kinds of things when you’re going through this because you’re full of hate," LoRee said.

Within a year, he quickly rose through the ranks of the group.

As the hate surrounding him grew, he says something didn’t feel right.

“It wasn’t something that just happened overnight. There were a lot of different things that happened to me that made me really realize that these guys didn’t care about us. They didn’t care about the community. They didn’t care about anything. All they cared about was creating hate. They had to have control over top of everybody," LoRee said.

Since then, LoRee has turned his life around through counseling and sensitivity training. For the past decade, he’s been an advocate as a fighter for civil rights.

“I feel better off as an advocate and doing what I do being a fighter for civil rights. That’s what I feel my purpose in the world. now. What I did, the black and brown community deserve what I can do to stand up for them," LoRee said.

Instead of staying silent about his past, LoRee says he hopes to inspire and educate young people with his story and condemning what’s still happening today.

“For white supremacy to end, white people need to start standing up and saying this is wrong. They need to admit to their white privilege and say if they used it in the past, say I’m sorry. I can make this change. Let me do what’s right for the black and brown community, and let me put myself on the line for you," LoRee said.

LoRee says he’s open to dialogue. He says anyone looking to get out of a hate organization can e-mail him: ryan4change@gmail.com.

