Advertisement

Search for missing Saginaw Co. man, Karl Marker, enters third week

87-year-old Marker disappeared in mid-September
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/01/2020)-A heart wrenching two weeks and an expanding search effort for the family of a missing Saginaw man.

87-year-old Karl Marker disappeared after planning a trip to Fashion Square Mall in mid-September. The reward for information related to his disappearance recently increased to $5-thousand as the family continues its quest for answers.

“We are grasping at any straw.”

Kim Flachs does her level best to focus on the work that lies ahead.

“We want to so adequately follow every single lead, wherever it takes us,” related Flachs.

Two weeks after her grandfather vanished from his quiet Saginaw County neighborhood, there have been more than a few tough moments. Despite the statewide effort, there’s still no trace of 87-year-old Karl Marker, who has dementia and may be confused.

“We’ve gotten some really good community engagement,” explained Flachs. “Unfortunately, the tips… haven’t proven to be him.”

It’s not for a lack of trying, with police, volunteers and even drones searching by land and from above, potentially for the glint of his GMC conversion van.

Karl’s family, meanwhile, hasn’t stopped the exhaustive road-by-road search it launched on day one. His daughter, Lori, shared a video of their rainy Thursday drive through Bay City.

“We’ve exhausted major roadways,” said Flachs. “We’ve gone as far north as Cadillac… Mackinac… and down south of the southern border.”

A neon green sign bearing his name still sits in front of Karl’s mailbox in case he turns down a familiar road, but, increasingly, the effort relies more on legwork and tips from the public.

ABC 12 has learned of a reported sighting in Alma – and another 75 miles away, at the Corunna Road Walmart in Flint, which State Police say they’re looking into.

“Searches often end in the first day or so, but we don’t want you to forget about Karl Marker,” said Flachs. “He’s still out there.”

Flachs says she hopes Michigan’s hunters tread some new ground and combined with the increased reward, potentially turn up a fresh lead in the days to come.

The effort continues on social media as well, using the hashtag #FindGrandpa to get as many eyes and ears on the case as possible.

Marker was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah conversion van -- either tan or silver in color – with Michigan registration AUY500. If you see Karl or his van, you’re asked to dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MI Supreme Court rules governor's emergency orders unconstitutional

Updated: 5 hours ago

Home

Attorneys who challenged Whitmer’s powers call Friday’s ruling “A win for the State of Michigan,” say appeal unlikely

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The high court opinion puts months of restrictions in jeopardy, though Governor Whitmer has said her orders will remain in effect for 21 days, giving her time to pivot. ABC 12 spoke with one of the attorneys who challenged her actions.

Home

Dam Task Force releases latest findings on Michigan’s dams

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Following the May 19th failures, The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy-- asked the Association of State Dam Safety Officials to perform a thorough evaluation of Michigan’s Dam Safety Program.

Local

One size does not fit all: Bangor Township clerk’s office receives too small absentee ballot envelopes

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
More than 4000 registered voters in the Township requested absentee ballots for the November election. The high volume for this year's presidential election left clerk's office a bit short.

Latest News

News

Deadline looming for flood survivors to register for FEMA assistance

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
A big deadline is looming for those impacted by the historic Mid-Michigan floods that caused the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams in May.

Health

SCACC Executive Director talks EEE prevention

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
More than 25 percent of the nation’s Triple E cases last year were diagnosed in Michigan.

Local

Woman concerned after FedEx worker appears to spit on package

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT

Home

Frankenmuth List Elementary temporarily shut down due to concerns over COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Parents were notified that part of the school week at Frankenmuth List Elementary would be held remotely.It comes after multiple staff members were possibly exposed to the virus.

Home

Multiple law enforcement agencies called to break up large fight in Bay City

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
250 people were involved in large brawl on Midland Street in Bay City over the weekend.

News

Bowling alleys allowed to reopen with limited capacity

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:46 AM EDT