Search for missing Saginaw Co. man, Karl Marker, enters third week

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/01/2020)-A heart wrenching two weeks and an expanding search effort for the family of a missing Saginaw man.

87-year-old Karl Marker disappeared after planning a trip to Fashion Square Mall in mid-September. The reward for information related to his disappearance recently increased to $5-thousand as the family continues its quest for answers.

“We are grasping at any straw.”

Kim Flachs does her level best to focus on the work that lies ahead.

“We want to so adequately follow every single lead, wherever it takes us,” related Flachs.

Two weeks after her grandfather vanished from his quiet Saginaw County neighborhood, there have been more than a few tough moments. Despite the statewide effort, there’s still no trace of 87-year-old Karl Marker, who has dementia and may be confused.

“We’ve gotten some really good community engagement,” explained Flachs. “Unfortunately, the tips… haven’t proven to be him.”

It’s not for a lack of trying, with police, volunteers and even drones searching by land and from above, potentially for the glint of his GMC conversion van.

Karl’s family, meanwhile, hasn’t stopped the exhaustive road-by-road search it launched on day one. His daughter, Lori, shared a video of their rainy Thursday drive through Bay City.

“We’ve exhausted major roadways,” said Flachs. “We’ve gone as far north as Cadillac… Mackinac… and down south of the southern border.”

A neon green sign bearing his name still sits in front of Karl’s mailbox in case he turns down a familiar road, but, increasingly, the effort relies more on legwork and tips from the public.

ABC 12 has learned of a reported sighting in Alma – and another 75 miles away, at the Corunna Road Walmart in Flint, which State Police say they’re looking into.

“Searches often end in the first day or so, but we don’t want you to forget about Karl Marker,” said Flachs. “He’s still out there.”

Flachs says she hopes Michigan’s hunters tread some new ground and combined with the increased reward, potentially turn up a fresh lead in the days to come.

The effort continues on social media as well, using the hashtag #FindGrandpa to get as many eyes and ears on the case as possible.

Marker was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah conversion van -- either tan or silver in color – with Michigan registration AUY500. If you see Karl or his van, you’re asked to dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.