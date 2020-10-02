Secretary of State offers priority appointments for new driver’s licenses, ID cards

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is offering priority appointments for people getting a new driver’s license or state ID card beginning next week.

The priority appointments will be set from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for Michigan residents who are getting a license or ID card for the first time, need to replace a lost license or ID card and need to change the name on their license or ID card.

“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”

The priority appointments last from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2. Book an appointment on the Secretary of State’s website or by calling 1-888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

The Secretary of State’s Office also offers next day appointments for several visits through the online appointment system.

