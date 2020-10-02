Advertisement

Whitmer offers support to Trumps after positive coronavirus tests

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered a statement of support for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after both tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday.

Whitmer wished both a speedy recovery on Friday morning.

She added that the Trumps' positive tests should serve as a wakeup call for all Americans, because COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate by income level or political persuasion.

“This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president,” Whitmer said.

She called on everyone in Michigan to continue beating coronavirus by wearing a mask or face covering, washing hands frequently and practicing six feet of social distancing.

“I know this is hard. It’s hard for our seniors, our parents, our students, our small businesses, and our frontline workers,” Whitmer said. “This has been one of the most challenging experiences any of us has ever faced. But we must not let our guard down. We must remain vigilant.”

Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, also urged everyone to continue following health and safety guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Today, I send my prayers and best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady as they fight this illness. I hope they make a quick and full recovery,” he said. “While scientists have made incredible progress in the efforts to defeat COVID-19, it is still  a challenge for our nation, and I encourage everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to protect the health of themselves and their families.”

Here is the full text of Whitmer’s statement issued Friday morning:

"I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day.

"This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president.

"Here’s the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it’s going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it’s wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It’s washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another.

"I know this is hard. It’s hard for our seniors, our parents, our students, our small businesses, and our frontline workers. This has been one of the most challenging experiences any of us has ever faced. But we must not let our guard down. We must remain vigilant. COVID-19 won’t just go away because we’re tired of the disruptions it has caused to our daily lives, and right now there is no cure.

“My sincere hope is that today’s news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let’s all do our part. Let’s all mask up. And let’s get through this together, as one nation.”

