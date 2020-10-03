Attorneys who challenged Whitmer’s powers call Friday’s ruling “A win for the State of Michigan,” say appeal unlikely

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (10/02/2020)-A historic ruling tonight against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s use of power in her aggressive COVID-19 response, which has largely kept the virus under control.

In a Friday split decision, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a 1945 law the governor repeatedly used to manage the pandemic because it takes power away from the Legislature.

Governor Whitmer has called the decision “deeply disappointing.”

The high court opinion puts months of restrictions in jeopardy, though Governor Whitmer has said her orders will remain in effect for 21 days, giving her time to pivot.

ABC 12 spoke with one of the attorneys who challenged her actions, calling them unconstitutional.

“This is a monumental victory for the State of Michigan, its residents and the rule of law.”

Patrick Wright is the vice president for legal affairs with the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, which launched the case against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her response to the pandemic.

“I’d like to acknowledge how important our fight against COVID is,” began Wright. “In the future, we’re hoping that we’ll see a quality public policy that leads to as much safety as possible without hurting Michigan’s people or its economy.”

The governor’s executive orders have put her at odds with the republican-led state legislature, which issued multiple challenges, though, the courts upheld Whitmer’s authority prior to this ruling.

The orders stoked tensions outside of Lansing as well with critics, most recently, sparking a ballot drive to see those powers revoked, which garnered more than 500-thousand voter signatures.

“I do want to make it clear that I do think she’s been trying to do her best to save lives,” related Wright. “I know that in her heart of hearts, she believes she’s been doing what’s necessary.”

In a statement released hours after the high court handed down its ruling, the governor responded: “Today’s Supreme Court ruling, handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices, is deeply disappointing.”

Whitmer went on to clarify other measures not issued using that authority will remain in place.

Republican speaker of the house Lee Chatfield, claiming victory Friday: “The people of this state have been denied a voice and a seat at the table in decisions that have impacted every facet of their lives and their futures over the past eight months.”

“We’re hoping that the school opening bill is a model,” explained Wright. “That was a very important bill both sides had to negotiate and give up a little bit… we are hopeful that the governor will be able to sit with the legislature… and that we’ll end up with the best public policy.”

Wright said an appeal was unlikely.

Michigan Speaker of the House Chatfield has signaled lawmakers remain open to a dialogue with Governor Whitmer.

