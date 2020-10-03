Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Highlight Zone

HS Football - New Lothrop at Montrose

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
New Lothrop rolls past their rival Montrose 44-15.

Sports

HS Football - New Lothrop at Montrose

Updated: 18 hours ago
HS Football - New Lothrop at Montrose

Highlight Zone

Highlight of the Night (10/2/2020)

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Montrose wide receiver Chase Perrin reigns in the catch of the night for Week 3 of the high school football season.

Highlight Zone

Highlight of the Night (10/2/2020)

Updated: 18 hours ago
Montrose wide receiver Chase Perrin reigns in the catch of the night for Week 3 of the high school football season.

Latest News

Highlight Zone

HS Football - Fenton at Linden

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Tigers claw back scoring 13 unanswered to edge the rival Eagles.

Highlight Zone

HS Football - Fenton at Linden

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Tigers claw back scoring 13 unanswered to edge the rival Eagles.

Highlight Zone

HS Football - Grand Blanc at Lapeer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Grand Blanc hungry for some redemption from last season and went on to beat Lapeer 34-16.

Highlight Zone

HS Football - Freeland at Birch Run

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Freeland cruises past Birch Run 52-14.

Highlight Zone

HS Football - Lake Fenton at Goodrich

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
The Martians go on to win their third straight over rival Lake Fenton.

Sports

HS Football - Grand Blanc at Lapeer

Updated: 19 hours ago