Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

(AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tweeted that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie said Saturday that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

He said he’s only experiencing mild symptoms but went to the hospital because he has asthma.

Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus.

