Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tweeted that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie said Saturday that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

He said he’s only experiencing mild symptoms but went to the hospital because he has asthma.

Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus.

