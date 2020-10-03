Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
In the wake of a chilly autumn day across Mid-Michigan, an even chillier night is well under way.  FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect for the entire ABC12 viewing area through early Saturday morning.  Low temperatures overnight will range from the 20s northwest of the Saginaw Bay, to the middle 30s elsewhere.

Saturday will begin on a very chilly note, but we will have a decent amount of sunshine as well.  The trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase.  Winds will be light and variable as high temperatures for the day range from the lower, to middle 50s.  For the late afternoon and into the evening, a few showers will make a move into our area from the west.  Scattered showers will continue on for Saturday night too.  With mostly cloudy skies holding, temperatures early Sunday morning will stay well above the freezing mark.

Scattered showers will remain a possibility for Sunday as well.  The best chance of rain for the day will be early in the day.  For the afternoon, some sunshine may make an appearance.  The best chance of that happening will be across the northern parts of the area.  The southern parts of the area will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a few stray showers lingering.  High temperatures for the day will once again range from the lower, to middle 50s.  We will warm up a little bit for the first of next week.

