Man killed, FBI agent wounded in suburban Detroit shooting

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man was killed and an FBI agent injured by gunfire in a suburban Detroit restaurant parking lot.

The head of the FBI’s Detroit office says the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday outside a Texas Roadhouse in Madison Heights as agents were trying to arrest the man on federal weapons charges.

He said the wounded agent was hospitalized in good condition Friday night.

The man killed was identified as Eric Mark-Matthew Allport but FBI officials declined to discuss details of the shooting or the investigation against him.

