Staying cool this weekend with some rain chances

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve made it to the first weekend of October and our stretch of cooler than normal temperatures is set to continue the next several days with some shower chances returning to the forecast as well.

We’ll begin the weekend with a relatively dry start and frosty start. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun on Saturday but a few peeks of sun are possible. There is a low chance of a stray shower today as well but this shouldn’t be a reason to cancel any plans today as most of the day will be dry. Highs today will be in the mid 50s. Overnight, our next weather maker arrives and will bring us some showers by daybreak tomorrow. Scattered showers are set to linger throughout the day tomorrow and that’ll lead to another cool day with highs only in the lower 50s. Should note that average highs this time of year are in the middle 60s so we are certainly on the cool-side of things!

Into next week, signs of a brief warm up come to the forecast for the middle part of the week. On Monday, we’ll see some sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. We are back into the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday with low-end rain chances in the forecast. This warm up will be short-lived, however, as another cool down is set to begin by the end of the week with temperatures back down into the 50s.

