Voters consider adding tech devices to search warrant rule

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan voters are being asked to amend the state constitution by requiring a search warrant before police examine a wireless phone or other electronic devices.

The U.S. Supreme Court has said that warrants are required in an age when phones and computers are loaded with sensitive information.

The proposed amendment would affirm that position by locking it in Michigan’s chief legal document.

Michigan would join 12 states with similar provisions.

The House and Senate unanimously voted to place the amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot. Republican Sen. Jim Runestad says police “better have a warrant” or they’re going to be in trouble.

