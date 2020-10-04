Advertisement

Davison K-4 Students will not be required to wear masks

Decision comes after Supreme Court rules Governor does not have authority to extend emergency orders
In a letter to parents and guardians, Davison Community Schools says students in grades K-4 will NOT be required to wear masks in the classroom.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Davison Community Schools says students in grades K-4 will NOT be required to wear masks in the classroom.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a letter to parents and guardians, Davison Community Schools says students in grades K-4 will NOT be required to wear masks in the classroom. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had issued a recent executive order mandating K-4 students begin wearing masks in class beginning tomorrow. Davison posted on the district’s facebook page Sunday, saying they had fielded several questions from parents over the weekend as to how this ruling will affect procedures at DCS:

In one of Gov. Whitmer’s last executive orders, students in grades K-4 were to begin wearing masks in the classroom beginning tomorrow. Because of the Supreme Court’s ruling, we will NOT require students in grades K-4 to wear masks in the classrooms. Students in those grades WILL still be required to wear masks on the bus, in the hallways and when moving place to place as they have since school began.

In addition, students in grades 5-12 will still be required to wear masks all day.

These requirements are part of the state’s Return to Learn Plan, approved by the state Legislature in August, as well as the district’s Return to School Plan that was approved by the Board of Education. We will continue to comply with the procedures set forth in these plans. If anything changes moving forward, we will let parents know immediately.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay City 5 -year- old fighting cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

Michigan attorney general will no longer enforce governor’s executive orders after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Michigan’s attorney general said in a statement that her office will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders through criminal prosecution following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

Local

Police close off accident scene on Dort Highway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police shut down Dort Highway near Lippincott Boulevard Sunday morning after a serious accident.

Local

PD: Woman found shot to death in Flint

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police said a woman was found shot to death in Flint.

Latest News

Local

MSP: Man killed, another injured in Isabella County crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Michigan State Police said that a 20-year-old St. Louis man was killed in a two vehicle crash near Shepherd on Friday.

News

What’s next for Whitmer’s emergency powers? Many restrictions may stay on in different forms, says U of M legal expert.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
ABC 12 reached out to University of Michigan law professor Sam Bagenstos to unpack the finer points of Friday’s bombshell judgement against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic response.

News

MI Supreme Court rules governor's emergency orders unconstitutional

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT

News

Man killed, FBI agent wounded in suburban Detroit shooting

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man was killed and an FBI agent injured by gunfire in a suburban Detroit restaurant parking lot.

State

Voters consider adding tech devices to search warrant rule

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan voters are being asked to amend the state constitution by requiring a search warrant before police examine a wireless phone or other electronic devices.

News

HS Football - Lake Fenton at Montrose

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT