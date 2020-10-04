Davison K-4 Students will not be required to wear masks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a letter to parents and guardians, Davison Community Schools says students in grades K-4 will NOT be required to wear masks in the classroom. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had issued a recent executive order mandating K-4 students begin wearing masks in class beginning tomorrow. Davison posted on the district’s facebook page Sunday, saying they had fielded several questions from parents over the weekend as to how this ruling will affect procedures at DCS:

In one of Gov. Whitmer’s last executive orders, students in grades K-4 were to begin wearing masks in the classroom beginning tomorrow. Because of the Supreme Court’s ruling, we will NOT require students in grades K-4 to wear masks in the classrooms. Students in those grades WILL still be required to wear masks on the bus, in the hallways and when moving place to place as they have since school began.

In addition, students in grades 5-12 will still be required to wear masks all day.

These requirements are part of the state’s Return to Learn Plan, approved by the state Legislature in August, as well as the district’s Return to School Plan that was approved by the Board of Education. We will continue to comply with the procedures set forth in these plans. If anything changes moving forward, we will let parents know immediately.

