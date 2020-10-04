Advertisement

Father shot shielding children calls for end to gun violence in NYC

By WPIX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW YORK (WPIX) - A New York father shot shielding his three children from gunfire is speaking out, as he continues to struggle with related health problems.

Anthony Jefferson, 39, could never imagine being put in this position. Life or death for his three children, ages 6, 5 and 2, meant using his own body to shield them from gunfire.

“I wasn’t expecting that, so I just went into daddy mode. I just thank God that we still alive,” he said.

Anthony Jefferson, 39, was shot in the thigh while shielding his children, ages 6, 5, and 2, from gunfire at a car dealership in New York City.
Anthony Jefferson, 39, was shot in the thigh while shielding his children, ages 6, 5, and 2, from gunfire at a car dealership in New York City.(Source: WPIX via CNN)

The dramatic surveillance video from September shows Jefferson scoop up his three youngest children then dive on top of them as three gunmen fired shots inside On the Road Automotive, a car dealership in New York City.

Police believe the gunmen were trying to settle a gang-related beef. Jefferson and his children were there trying to buy his wife a car for her birthday.

“We was watching TV, so once I heard the pop and the glass shattered, I just got them and got down,” Jefferson said. “Could have been burying me. Could have been burying my kids.”

It was a split-second decision the father says he would make all over again, despite the gunshot wound he suffered to his thigh.

“It could’ve been you. It could’ve been anybody. I would’ve did the same thing,” he said.

As he recovers from the gunshot, Jefferson can’t walk, but his biggest concern is how the shooting has affected his children.

“My kids, they my heroes. You know, they call me a hero, but they my heroes,” he said.

The father wants to send a message to anyone who picks up a gun.

“Y’all gotta be mindful. Stop the shootings. Just put down the guns. That’s it,” he said.

