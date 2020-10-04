Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the fourth day in a row to start the month of October, below normal temperatures greeted mid-Michigan residents.

We also picked up a little bit of rain in spots.

However, a big pattern shift will bring in not only dry, but warmer weather too.

In fact, by the end of the week, you might even call it our “Indian Summer,” since we’ve already had our first freeze.

Overnight, look for a decrease in cloud cover.

A light northwest breeze will carry in some very chilly air.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are up for a good chunk of mid-Michigan.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll see lots of sunshine to start the week with temperatures just slightly below our normal readings in the mid 60s.

Dry weather is expected all the way into next weekend. Look for low to mid 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

A large dome of warmer air could surge in heading into next weekend.

If that happens, we may see 70s returns for a few days!

