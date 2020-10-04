Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - October has started off with cooler than normal temperatures.

For the third day in a row, we’ve stayed well below our normal of the mid 60s.

And it might be the middle of next week, before we get back there.

Overnight, look for some scattered showers at times with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be soggy.

We’ll see some mainly light, steady rain in the morning, tapering off to scattered showers later in the day.

As our wind shifts to the north behind a low pressure cell, temperatures will struggle to get above 50 degrees.

Warmer weather returns to start the week.

Monday brings a lot more sunshine with a high around 60.

Even though we’ll see more clouds Tuesday, a more southerly wind will push us into the low 60s.

Our next chance of getting wet will be Wednesday, with a few showers.

Dry weather will carry into next weekend.

There’s a chance we get back into the low 70s next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.