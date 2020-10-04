Lingering showers and cool weather on Sunday, warmer weather this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a mostly dry day yesterday (some rain fell in the Great Lakes Bay Region), we will start the day on Sunday with some widespread rain moving through the area. This rain will be most widespread during the morning so have the umbrellas handy if you have any plans early in the day. This rain will gradually taper off and then we’ll see some scattered showers lingering throughout the afternoon. Highs today are in the lower to middle 50s.

Our rain maker will move away overnight and skies will clear out. That will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s with upper 20s possible to the north. This could bring our next round of frost/freeze concerns tonight.

With those clear skies overnight, the stage will be set for a bright and sunny start to the week and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 50s on Monday. Even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Breezy conditions and a low rain chance are in the forecast Wednesday as temperatures will once again get into the 60s but a cold front will move through and that’ll drop our temperatures back into the upper 50s on Thursday.

Looking long-range there are many indications that we will see a significant pattern shift just in time for next weekend and this time, it’ll lead to warmer temperatures. It looks like we will see temperatures back into the 70s by next Saturday so I’m sure that is some good news for many! Looks like we’ll be dry next weekend, too.

