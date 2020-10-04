Michigan attorney general will no longer enforce governor’s executive orders after Supreme Court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s attorney general said in a statement that her office will no longer enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders through criminal prosecution following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

This comes a few days after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that Governor Whitmer exceeded her powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement sent Sunday, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said that this decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority.

The statement goes on to say that Nessel hopes that people will continue to follow the orders by wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home when sick.

The full statement is below:

“In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the Attorney General will no longer enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders through criminal prosecution. However, her decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority. It’s her fervent hope that people continue to abide by the measures that Governor Whitmer put in place - like wearing face masks, adhering to social distancing requirements and staying home when sick - since they’ve proven effective at saving lives. If it weren’t for the Governor’s actions, countless more of our friends, family and neighbors would have been lost to COVID-19. We can respect both the court’s decision and the advice of medical experts by continuing with these important measures voluntarily.”

Stay with ABC12 for any updates to this story.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.