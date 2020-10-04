MSP: Man killed, another injured in Isabella County crash

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police said that a 20-year-old St. Louis man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Shepherd on Friday.

Troopers said that the man was driving a car northbound on the Shepherd Road overpass at U.S. 127 in Coe Township when it collided with a full-size pick-up truck that was driving southbound. Witnesses reported seeing the car driving erratically and at high speeds before it collided with the truck.

State police said the car caught fire after the crash and the 20-year-old was found dead upon trooper’s arrival.

Troopers said the driver of the pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man also from St. Louis, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injures and was airlifted from the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

