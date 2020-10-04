Advertisement

Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary by encouraging voting

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama shared messages of love in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary. To help them celebrate, they asked Americans to help others vote.

The Obamas posted their anniversary messages Saturday on Instagram. The two were married on October 3, 1992.

“Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” wrote Barack Obama in his post.

“I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us,” wrote Michelle Obama in her post.

The two went on to encourage Americans to help one person in their life register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The former president directed followers to iwillvote.com to get started.

The couple’s anniversary comes just a week after YouGov poll results showed they were the most admired man and woman in the world. Michelle Obama held the position last year, as well, while her husband bested Bill Gates for the first time.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National Politics

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials in New Jersey are contacting more than 200 people who attended Thursday's campaign fundraiser with President Trump in Bedminster, hours before he announced he has COVID-19.

National Politics

President Trump waves to supporters outside Walter Reed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump made a drive by appearance outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters on Sunday.

Latest News

National

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died.

National

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another, is deceased

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

Coronavirus

Trump doctor: Hoping to discharge president soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Despite the rosy assessment, Sunday's briefing left significant questions unanswered.

News

Davison K-4 Students will not be required to wear masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
In a letter to parents and guardians, Davison Community Schools says students in grades K-4 will NOT be required to wear masks in the classroom. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had issued a recent executive order mandating K-4 students begin wearing masks in class beginning tomorrow. Davison said they had fielded several questions from parents over the weekend as to how this ruling will affect procedures at DCS and in light of Friday’s ruling, the district would no longer require it:

National Politics

Doctors give update on Trump's condition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Doctors give update Sunday on President Trump's treatment for coronavirus.

News

Bay City 5 -year- old fighting cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago