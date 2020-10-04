PD: Woman found shot to death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a woman was found shot to death in Flint.

They said officers were called to a shooting on Mohawk Avenue around 6:30 pm Saturday. They said a vehicle was found in the road with a woman who had been shot.

Investigators said the 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

As of this writing, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information was asked to call D/Tpr. Mark Swales 989-414-0329 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). Information could also be submitted on the P3Tips App or on the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

