What’s next for Whitmer’s emergency powers? Many restrictions may stay on in different forms, says U of M legal expert.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (10/03/2020)-“That’s a pretty significant and aggressive ruling.”

ABC 12 reached out to University of Michigan law professor Sam Bagenstos to unpack the finer points of Friday’s bombshell judgement against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic response.

“The Michigan Supreme Court and the federal courts have rarely found laws unconstitutional on this ground,” explained Bagenstos, putting the 4-3 decision into context.

In a Friday statement, the governor made it clear some rules not issued under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act would still be fair game. So, exactly what stays and what goes?

“The governor and her administration almost certainly have the authority to do a lot of what they’ve already done under other laws,” said Bagenstos. “So, probably, a lot is going to remain the same.”

There isn’t yet a definitive answer: of the near 200 orders Whitmer’s drafted since March, several dozen remain in play.

Those issued entirely under the EPGA after April 30 will be scrapped.

In terms of what stays, any order still in effect issued prior to April 30 will remain in place.

Additionally, executive orders since mirrored in guidance by the state health department, which acted under Public Act 368 of the state health code – a different source of authority than the 1945 law in question—will remain enforceable.

“The big orders that people have been concerned about, the mask order, the safe start order and the worker protections, particularly, all of that’s going to remain in place,” explained Bagenstos.

Also at issue: the governor’s claim her orders would remain on the books for 21 days before the high court’s opinion zeroed them out. Two different lawyers provided two very different explanations.

“The Michigan Supreme Court’s orders generally don’t take effect for 21 days,” said Bagenstos.

“Right now. Not three weeks from now,” explained attorney Dave Kallman. “These laws are not valid.”

Kallman represents Owosso Barber Karl Manke. Kallman’s now demanding the case against his client be dropped based upon the high court’s ruling. Manke has found himself in the state’s crosshairs since he opened his Shiawassee County barbershop in protest back in May.

“All of this is based on the executive orders. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled those executive orders are not valid, they’re illegal, they’re unconstitutional, then all of these charges should be dismissed against Karl,” explained Kallman. “That’s what we’ll be pursuing this week.”

Back in Lansing, lawmakers on both sides are preparing for the transition to follow.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, who called the decision “disappointing” in a statement sent to ABC 12, believes “the wisest course of action would be to immediately adopt the governor’s orders via legislation in order to keep us safe.”

Republican State Senator Kenneth Horn, meanwhile said he’s working with his colleagues in the republican caucus to determine their next steps.

