2 big Michigan counties require masks after court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The health departments in Michigan’s second- and seventh-largest counties have issued orders requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.

Masks or face coverings still will be required in public around Oakland and Ingham counties.

The moves over the weekend came after the state Supreme Court struck down a law used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to mandate face coverings and issue sweeping restrictions to curb the coronavirus.

The step also came after a Republican legislative leader declared that he opposes continuing the Democratic governor’s statewide mask requirement.

Health officers in Oakland and Ingham counties said facial coverings and social distancing are critical to controlling the virus.

