2 men shot and killed, 2 others injured in Burton five hours apart

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating two separate homicides in Burton reported about five hours apart on Saturday.

The Burton Police Department responded to the Speedway gas station at Center and Bristol roads around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found 27-year-old Ammeleo Gerrell Wilson Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds in a Dodge Durango.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene while a second man was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Just over five hours later, Burton police responded to 1160 E. Hemphill Road around 8:25 p.m. for reports of another shooting. Officers found 30-year-old Lavelle Bergerac Ivy suffering from several gunshot wounds in a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Ivy was pronounced dead on the scene while a second man was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition was not available Monday.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.

