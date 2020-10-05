Advertisement

20-year-old man dies in crash near Mount Pleasant

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 20-year-old man from St. Louis, Mich., died Friday evening after a crash on Shepherd Road southeast of Mount Pleasant.

Vicente Marcello Oliva was driving north near the U.S. 127 overpass when he crashed. Michigan State Police say he was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Troopers extinguished a fire on Oliva’s vehicle when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full-size pickup truck driving southbound on Shepherd Road also was involved in the crash. A 22-year-old from St. Louis was airlifted to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police were still investigating the crash on Monday.

