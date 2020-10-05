Advertisement

7 coronavirus outbreaks reported in Mid-Michigan, including two in Grand Blanc

Officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan schools. (MGN)
Officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan schools. (MGN)(WJHG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are reporting 24 more coronavirus outbreaks at schools and colleges in the state, including seven in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking three outbreaks apiece linked to schools in Genesee and Saginaw counties and one in Lapeer County.

The new outbreaks at schools include:

  • List Elementary School in Frankenmuth -- five confirmed cases involving staff and students over the past week.
  • Saginaw Preparatory Academy in Saginaw -- two cases involving only staff members over the past week.
  • Saginaw Valley State University -- 20 cases involving only students over the past week.
  • Grand Blanc Community Schools Buildings and Grounds Department -- four cases involving only staff members over the past week.
  • Grand Blanc High School West Campus -- three cases involving students and staff over the past week.
  • Mott Community College in Flint -- three cases involving only students over the past week.
  • Almont High School in Lapeer County -- three cases involving only students over the past week.

Meanwhile, outbreaks at the following Mid-Michigan schools continued on Monday:

  • Luce Road Elementary School in Alma -- 31 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which hasn’t changed since last week.
  • Atherton Elementary School in Burton -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which hasn’t changed since last week.
  • Swartz Creek High School -- three confirmed cases involving staff and students, which increased by one student over the past week.
  • Grand Blanc High School East Campus -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.
  • Wolverine Human Services in Tuscola County -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.
  • Alma College -- 18 confirmed cases involving students only, which is an increase of six from last week.
  • Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant -- 323 confirmed cases involving undergraduate students only, which is an increase of three from last week.
  • Central Michigan University graduate school -- five confirmed cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.
  • Northwood University in Midland -- 74 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.
  • Saginaw Valley State University -- separate outbreaks of five staff members and seven students, which are no change from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID threat could rise heading into holiday season

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
A study from Massachusetts General Hospital found that easing pandemic social distancing measures immediately erased public health gains against the virus.

Coronavirus

Fight breaks out after airline passenger refuses to wear face mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSL Staff
The passenger, who had been wearing a face shield, was escorted off the flight and cited for disorderly conduct.

National

Caught on video: Argument over face mask turns into scuffle on board plane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The passenger, who had been wearing a face shield, was escorted off the flight and cited for disorderly conduct.

Coronavirus

White House nixes updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

National

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL was forced to adjust its Week 4 schedule when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak and New England and Kansas City each had a player test positive.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National

Not "out of the woods," Trump leaves hospital

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Trump returns to the White House.

National Politics

President Trump on COVID-19: "Don't let it dominate you."

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
President Trump tweets video message after arriving at the White House.

Coronavirus

Reissued Michigan face mask order still extends to schools with 11 exemptions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gordon’s new mask order requires everyone age 5 or older in a public setting to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, including schools.