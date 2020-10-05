7 coronavirus outbreaks reported in Mid-Michigan, including two in Grand Blanc

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are reporting 24 more coronavirus outbreaks at schools and colleges in the state, including seven in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking three outbreaks apiece linked to schools in Genesee and Saginaw counties and one in Lapeer County.

The new outbreaks at schools include:

List Elementary School in Frankenmuth -- five confirmed cases involving staff and students over the past week.

Saginaw Preparatory Academy in Saginaw -- two cases involving only staff members over the past week.

Saginaw Valley State University -- 20 cases involving only students over the past week.

Grand Blanc Community Schools Buildings and Grounds Department -- four cases involving only staff members over the past week.

Grand Blanc High School West Campus -- three cases involving students and staff over the past week.

Mott Community College in Flint -- three cases involving only students over the past week.

Almont High School in Lapeer County -- three cases involving only students over the past week.

Meanwhile, outbreaks at the following Mid-Michigan schools continued on Monday:

Luce Road Elementary School in Alma -- 31 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which hasn’t changed since last week.

Atherton Elementary School in Burton -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which hasn’t changed since last week.

Swartz Creek High School -- three confirmed cases involving staff and students, which increased by one student over the past week.

Grand Blanc High School East Campus -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.

Wolverine Human Services in Tuscola County -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.

Alma College -- 18 confirmed cases involving students only, which is an increase of six from last week.

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant -- 323 confirmed cases involving undergraduate students only, which is an increase of three from last week.

Central Michigan University graduate school -- five confirmed cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 74 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.

Saginaw Valley State University -- separate outbreaks of five staff members and seven students, which are no change from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

