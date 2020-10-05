Court finds Mark David Latunski mentally fit for trial after months of treatment

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After months spent receiving treatment in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital, accused murderer Mark David Latunski has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

Shiawassee County District Judge Ward Clarkson made the ruling early Monday morning, said Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender. Latunski’s preliminary hearing on murder charges for Kevin Bacon’s death is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct 23, Corwin said.

Latunski is accused of 25-year-old Bacon’s murder and mutilation in the basement of Latunski’s former home in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township last December.

Court documents reveal Bacon met Latunski through an online dating app and went to his home. After responding to a wellness check, detectives found Bacon dead inside Latunksi’s home, hanging naked form the ceiling.

In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled Latunski was not competent to stand trial at this time. Latunski was moved to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti in June to begin mental health treatment.

Corwin said he is in the process of hiring an independent psychologist to provide another evaluation of Latunski.

