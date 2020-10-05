Flint health adviser on coronavirus: ‘Supreme Court decision will not protect you’

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s administration is calling on residents to continue following coronavirus mandates even if they are no longer required.

He believes the orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offer the best chance for residents to avoid a case of COVID-19. But a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on Friday calls many of her orders into question.

“This is a pandemic. A Supreme Court decision will not protect you. You need to protect yourself and your loved ones by wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance,” said Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, who serves as the city’s public health adviser.

The court ruled 4-3 that Whitmer lacked authority to continue Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency after April 30 without legislative approval and the 1945 law on which she based many of her orders after that is unconstitutional.

While the mask mandate and other orders will continue, Reynolds said residents should continue covering their faces, following capacity limits and practicing social distancing even if those orders end.

“All local establishments should continue following the commonsense guidelines outlined in these executive orders because these recommendations are in the best interest of their customers and our community — anything less would be unconscionable," he said.

Whitmer has asked the Supreme Court to clarify when its ruling issued Friday actually takes effect and requested a 28-day transition period to work with the Republican-led Legislature and local health departments on next steps in battling coronavirus.

“This isn’t about legal requirements. This is about being safe and staying healthy,” Neeley said. “We must remain steadfastly focused on protecting the safety and wellbeing of our family, friends, customers and community.”

